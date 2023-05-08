Vista invests in supply chain software firm Resilinc

Resilinc will use the growth capital to accelerate product innovation, talent, and go-to-market functions.

In addition to the investment, Josh Gray, operating managing director at Vista, will join Resilinc’s board of directors

GrowthPoint Technology acted as financial advisor to Resilinc

Vista has more than $96 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022

Vista Equity Partners has made an investment in California-based Resilinc, a supply chain software firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Resilinc will use the growth capital to accelerate product innovation, talent, and go-to-market functions.

In addition to the investment, Josh Gray, operating managing director at Vista, will join Resilinc’s board of directors effective immediately.

“Resilinc operates in a market ripe for transformational growth. Its solutions provide companies hyper visibility into the granular aspects of their supply chain along with actionable insights to proactively steer decision making,” said Rachel Arnold, co-head of Vista’s Endeavor Fund and senior managing director. “Bindiya is a visionary founder, and we are excited to partner with her and the entire Resilinc team as they continue to innovate, grow, and define the industry.”

GrowthPoint Technology acted as financial advisor to Resilinc while Nixon Peabody LLP acted as legal counsel. Kirkland & Ellis LLP acted as legal counsel to Vista.

Vista has more than $96 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2022. The firm exclusively invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled organizations.