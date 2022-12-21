Vista promotes five to senior leadership positions

Among those promoted are Cheryl Leahy, Jessi Marshall, Amy Matthews and Drew Tate.

Vista Equity Partners has promoted five to managing director. They are Cheryl Leahy, managing director, capital & partner solutions; Jessi Marshall, managing director, marketing; Amy Matthews, managing director, head of venture capital coverage, Vista Credit Partners; Drew Tate, managing director, capital & partner solutions; and Steven White, managing director, private equity, flagship fund.

“At Vista, our people are our greatest asset,” said Robert F. Smith, founder, chairman and CEO of Vista in a statement. “We congratulate this group of deserving individuals and thank them for fostering a culture of excellence for our employees, companies and investors.”

Vista has more than $95 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2022. The firm invests in enterprise software, data and technology-enabled businesses.