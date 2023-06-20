Vistria Group acquires consultancy MGT

MGT was founded in 1975 and is led by CEO Trey Traviesa

Jefferies served as financial advisor to both MGT and Trivest while Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to The Vistria Group

The Vistria Group invests in the middle market

The Vistria Group has acquired Tampa-based MGT, a provider of social impact and performance improvement solutions. The seller is Trivest Partners. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Trey Traviesa and his talented management team deserve an enormous amount of credit for the success of our partnership,” said Jamie Elias, managing partner at Trivest in a statement. “It was extremely gratifying to support MGT’s drive to positively impact communities and K-12 school systems, and we are excited to continue following MGT’s growth story in this next chapter,”

Jefferies served as financial advisor and Davis Polk LLP served as legal advisor to both MGT and Trivest. Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor and Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal advisor to The Vistria Group.

Coral Gables, Florida-based Trivest targets consumer & retail, healthcare, niche manufacturing, technology, business services, and value-added distribution firms in the U.S. and Canada.

