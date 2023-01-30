Vistria PRG taps White House veteran Jurinka as healthcare policy operating partner

Most recently, she served as Special Assistant to the President in the Biden/Harris Administration.

She also served as Chief Healthcare Advisor to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and the Senate Finance Committee

Jurinka is a senior policy fellow at Yale University’s Tobin Center for Economic Policy

Vistria invests in middle market companies in healthcare, education and financial services

The Vistria Group has named Elizabeth Jurinka as operating director, healthcare policy.

Jurinka is joining Vistria PRG after nearly two decades on Capitol Hill and in the White House. Most recently, she served as Special Assistant to the President in the Biden/Harris Administration. Prior to that role, she served as Chief Healthcare Advisor to U.S. Senator Ron Wyden and the Senate Finance Committee. For the latter role, she spearheaded efforts to draft and advance some of the most consequential bipartisan healthcare legislation of the last decade.

“As we remain focused on our core mission of investing in companies who are making a difference in their communities while generating strong returns for our investors, Liz brings key healthcare policy and regulatory insight and expertise to our growing team,” said Kip Kirkpatrick, co-chairman and co-CEO of The Vistria Group, in a statement. “She will serve as a critical thought partner to our management teams as they continue to position their organizations for exceptional growth and quality outcomes.”.

In addition to her policy role at Vistria PRG, Jurinka is a senior policy fellow at Yale University’s Tobin Center for Economic Policy.

Based in Chicago, The Vistria Group invests in middle market companies in healthcare, education and financial services. Vistria has over $10 billion in assets under management.