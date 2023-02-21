Vivo Capital taps Massad as business development mnaging director

Massad is a former global head of business development and investor relations at Highbridge Capital Management.

Vivo Capital, a healthcare investment firm, has named John A. Massad as managing director, business development.

Massad is a former global head of business development and investor relations at Highbridge Capital management. Also, he has held business development leadership roles at KKR, Caxton Associates, BlackRock and JP Morgan. He began his career in investment banking at JP Morgan.

On the appointment, Dr. Frank Kung, co-founder, managing partner, and chairman of Vivo, said, in a statement, “We are excited to have John join our team. His strong investment acumen, innovative approach to business-building and extensive experience working with pensions, endowments, foundations, insurance companies, investment consultants, wealth management platforms, and other investors in the US and globally make him an ideal choice to support Vivo’s continued growth momentum.”

Based in Palo Alto, California, Vivo was founded in 1996.