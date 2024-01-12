Vortus-backed Nickel Road to divest DJ Basin assets to Prairie

Based in Denver, Colorado, Nickel Road is focused on acquiring, leasing, and developing oil and natural gas assets in the Wattenberg Field.

Nickel Road, which is backed by Vortus Investment Advisors, has agreed to divest its assets in the Denver-Julesberg Basin to Prairie. No financial terms were disclosed.

The assets are located in Weld County and include 5,526 net leasehold acres; 26 operated producing horizontal wells; and 90 operated well permits.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Nickel Road is focused on acquiring, leasing, and developing oil and natural gas assets in the Wattenberg Field.

“We are pleased to enter into this Agreement with Prairie,” said said Andrew Haney, co-president of Nickel Road in a statement. “Nickel Road’s operated position in the Northern Oil Rim of the Wattenberg Field is an attractive growth platform with the second largest approved permit inventory issued in the DJ Basin.”

Buchalter is advising Nickel Road on this transaction.

Nickel Road was formed in July 2017 by Andrew Haney and Kit Tincher.

Based in Fort Worth, Texas, Vortus Investment Advisors is focused on the lower to middle market upstream energy industry in North America.