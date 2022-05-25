VPC hires three

Sora Monachino has become a principal, investor relations; Alex Cordover has been named a vice president of technology; and Murad Elayyan has been appointed director of fund accounting.

Victory Park Capital has expanded its team with three new hires. Sora Monachino has become a principal, investor relations; Alex Cordover has been named a vice president of technology; and Murad Elayyan has been appointed director of fund accounting.

CHICAGO – May 25, 2022 – Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), a leading global alternative investment firm, today announced several new hires on its Operations and Investor Relations & Marketing teams. As the firm expands, these new team members will support strategic initiatives and contribute to the firm’s continued growth.

“Building our team with skilled professionals across multiple disciplines is core to our overall strategy and mission as a firm,” said Richard Levy, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer and Founder at VPC. “Our growing team is a testament to the momentum we have to capture the opportunities ahead.”

VPC welcomes the following individuals to the firm.

Sora Monachino, Principal, Investor Relations. Monachino leads investor relations and is responsible for marketing and communications for the firm. She is also actively involved in sourcing and fundraising for VPC funds. Previously, Monachino was vice president of investor relations at Pomona Capital, a private equity secondaries firm in New York. Prior to Pomona Capital, she was an assistant vice president at Monroe Capital and held various investor relations roles at Mesirow Financial.

Alex Cordover, Vice President of Technology. Cordover oversees various strategic technology initiatives at VPC, including development and implementation of new tools. Most recently, Cordover co-founded and was chief technology officer at Crowd Point, an AI-powered marketing technology startup, where he led the development of all the firm’s technology products and infrastructure which resulted in large-scale social data ingestion and modeling engine. Prior to Crowd Point, he was a machine learning architect at Grainger, where he led the development and implementation of a high-performance AI platform. Cordover also served as the director of data science at Block Six Analytics, acquired by Excel Sports Management, where he led new AI product development and built much of the firm’s core technology products.

Murad Elayyan, Director of Fund Accounting. Elayyan assists with accounting, finance, reporting and treasury related activities for various VPC funds, including working with the third-party fund administrator to prepare the fund financial and investor statements, compiling internal and external reporting, and assisting with audits of the funds. Previously, Elayyan was a senior portfolio accountant at Lasalle Investment Management, specializing in the real estate industry.

About Victory Park Capital

Victory Park Capital is a global alternative investment firm that provides capital to emerging and established businesses in the U.S. and abroad. The firm’s differentiated offerings leverage an extensive network of industry relationships, disciplined deal origination, creative financing capabilities, broad credit structuring and special situations expertise. The firm was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Chicago with additional resources in New York, Los Angeles, Austin and Miami. VPC is privately held and a Registered Investment Advisor with the SEC. For more information, please visit www.victoryparkcapital.com.