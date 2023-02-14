VSCP appoints Sekino as president and COO

Also, the firm promoted Takako Togami to chief financial officer and Alex Chouraqui to vice president.

Vesey Street Capital Partners has named Bryan Sekino as president and chief operating officer. Also, the firm promoted Takako Togami to chief financial officer and Alex Chouraqui to vice president.

“These actions reflect the significant momentum at the firm since its founding in 2014 and our continued excitement for the future as we look to deploy a significant amount of capital in lower middle market healthcare services transactions”, said Adam Feinstein, managing partner of VSCP, in a statement.

Sekino joined VSCP in 2016 as CFO. Prior to joining VSCP, Sekino spent most of his career as a healthcare investment professional at Lehman Brothers, Barclays Capital, and Brant Point Capital Management.

Togami joined VSCP in 2021 as fund controller. Prior to joining VSCP, Togami was a fund controller at J.C. Flowers.

Chouraqui joined VSCP in 2020 as a senior associate for the firm. Prior to VSCP, Chouraqui was an investment banking associate at Piper Jaffray.

Based in New York City, VSCP invests in lower middle-market healthcare services businesses.