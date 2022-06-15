VSS-backed Centroid acquires add-on Guardian Eagle

The deal provides Centroid with additional data security technologies and expertise to enhance its end-to-end cloud transformation, consulting and managed services.

Centroid systems, a provider of managed cloud services and backed by private equity firm VSS Capital Partners, completed an add-on acquisition of Guardian Eagle, a database protection company.

Founded in 2003, Guardian Eagle specializes in securing customers’ data from the inside out, database security, business continuity, replication, and performance tuning.

This acquisition is part of Centroid’s strategic priority and mission to advance the growth of the business with more powerful cloud technologies. It further complements Centroid’s existing portfolio offerings and capabilities — strengthening Centroid’s standing for end-to-end cloud transformation, consulting and managed services to drive secure, data-driven innovation and advance key business initiatives for our clients.

“Guardian Eagle’s long-tenured team of experienced database professionals and client portfolio is an excellent fit for Centroid, and we are pleased to partner with them going forward,” said Trent Hickman, managing director at VSS and board member of Centroid.

“The Guardian Eagle group is an excellent addition to the Centroid team and will help expand our capacity and presence in the Southeast,” said Scott Morrell, CEO and managing partner of Centroid.