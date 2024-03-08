Warburg Pincus-based BlueGrace Logistics buys Evos Smart Tools

Bobby Harris serves as founder and CEO of BlueGrace

Headquartered in New York City, Warburg Pincus was founded in 1966

BlueGrace Logistics, a portfolio company of Warburg Pincus, has acquired Evos Smart Tools, a Bend, Oregon-based SaaS optimization platform that helps shippers maximize resources and reduce costs through advanced supply chain algorithms and real-time data analytics. No financial terms were disclosed.

BlueGrace is a provider of transportation management solutions.

“I’m thrilled to have Evos as part of the BlueGrace family,” said Bobby Harris, BlueGrace founder and CEO in a statement. “Our BlueGrace managed logistics clients use technology to ensure every shipment is optimized for efficiency and profitability, in turn giving them sustainable growth and a competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

