Warburg Pincus recruits Laguerre as senior advisor

Warburg Pincus has named Martin Laguerre as a senior advisor working with its capital solutions, financial services and business services groups. He will be based in New York.

Previously, Laguerre worked at CDPQ where he was executive vice president and global head of private equity and managing director, capital solutions from 2019 to 2022. Prior to that, Laguerre was a senior principal at CPP Investment Board. And, before that position, he was managing director at General Electric Power & Water.

“Martin’s deep industry expertise, coupled with his relationships and diverse skill set, will be uniquely valuable to Warburg Pincus. Our current and prospective portfolio companies will benefit greatly from his many years of experience across all stages of investing,” said Dan Zilberman, global head of capital solutions and member of Warburg Pincus’ executive management group, in a statement. “We look forward to welcoming Martin to the team and working with him to pursue opportunities that will further enhance and grow our platform.”

Headquartered in New York, Warburg Pincus has more than $85 billion in assets under management. The firm was founded in 1966.