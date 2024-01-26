Warburg to sell Procare for $1.86bn; plus 5 PE deals betting on architecture, engineering and construction

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

It’s Obey Martin Manayiti here with the newsletter this morning.

We’ll start with the news that Warburg Pincus and TA Associates are exiting a payments company for $1.86 billion.

We will also look at deal news that Peloton Equity is leading an investment in an AI-enabled technology services provider to hospitals and medical groups.

Up next, we’ve got some waste management talk from JF Lehman & Company.

We are rounding out the week with a look at five with deals PE firms betting on architecture, engineering and construction. We also have insights from financial advisory firm Chartwell on the AEC sector.

Payments

Warburg Pincus announced yesterday that it has agreed to sell Procare Solutions, a Denver-based provider of childcare center management software and payments processing, to Roper Technologies for $1.86 billion.

TA Associates has also sold its minority interest in Procare as part of the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter.

Founded in 1992, Procare is a provider of software aimed at helping US childcare centers manage operational, compliance, staffing, billing and accounting functions.

“Over the course of our partnership, Procare focused on enhancing its suite of next-generation SaaS solutions, becoming an essential partner for digital adoption in childcare centers across the country,” said Michael Ding, a principal at the firm.

Stay tuned: Next next week, we’ll have a Deep Dipve on the exit, featuring Procare’s growth story, including a look back at the challenges the company faced during the pandemic.

AI-enabled

Peloton Equity has led an investment in OnPoint Healthcare Partners, a Texas-based AI-enabled technology services provider to hospitals and medical groups. Fort Maitland Capital is also participating in the investment.

The investment will be used to assist OnPoint in accelerating its product development roadmap, bolster its sales and marketing efforts, and strengthen the company’s customer service.

“Peloton seeks to partner with innovative companies like OnPoint that make a business out of improving healthcare,” said partner Justin Yang in a statement. “We view the growth of the administrative burden on today’s doctors and their employers as an unsustainable trend and a primary driver of cost and provider burnout.”

Waste treatment

JF Lehman & Company, a New York-based lower mid-market sponsor, sees add-on acquisition potential in landfill sites and wastewater treatment facilities alike for its latest holding, Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, writes my colleague Michael Schoeck.

Following its first add-on deal this month for hazardous waste landfill operator Envirosafe in northern Ohio, Crystal Clean is chasing asset owners holding Part B permits for waste facilities to collect and process various waste streams, JFLCO partner Glenn Shor told Michael.

A Part B permit is a federal EPA designation under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act of 1976 allowing for the storage of hazardous waste materials at landfills.

Landfill assets as well as wastewater treatment facilities are a primary add-on focus for the 2023 investment of JFLCO. Shor said Part B permit facilities and waste collection provider targets can range from single-digit EBITDA companies to just about $50 million EBITDA, with a 90 percent majority of sites grouped on the lower end of the range.

Based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, Crystal Clean was acquired by JFL in a $1.2 billion enterprise value transaction that closed in October 2023, seeing the former Nasdaq-listed environmental solutions company taken private. Currently the company operates about 2,400 waste hauling and other collection trucks and holds permits allowing it to accept nearly 600 different EPA waste codes across its network of 100,000 customers.

JFLCO managing director David Thomas said a secondary group of add-on acquisitions could include regional waste companies within Crystal Clean’s existing market region that could add additional collection capacity for the company.

Construction

Shifting demographics, government funding, climate change and the need to revamp aging infrastructure in the US are some of the factors driving private equity firms into architecture, engineering and construction (AEC) investments, Jeff Koonce, a partner at Bernhard Capital, told me.

Proving his point, I rounded up five recent AEC deals, including three announced already in 2024.

His firm is diving deep into the AEC sector. In November, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects, a portfolio company of Bernhard, acquired Hahnfeld Hoffer Stanford, an architecture firm in the Dallas-Fort Worth region.

Bernhard invested in GHC in September 2022. Add-ons for GHC last year included BSSW Architects in December and Bullock Tice Associates in April, both based in Florida.

Most of the projects can withstand the heat of the current macroeconomic environment.

“We are not inflation proof, but we are inflation resistant,” Koonce said. “Interest rates and slowing down of the projects can affect us, but we feel like there are enough tailwinds in these areas.”

Let’s look at another example from Blackstone.

Earlier this week, the firm made a strategic minority growth investment in Salas O’Brien, an AEC company with multiple offices across the US, in a move aimed at accelerating the company’s growth.

Blackstone said it will leverage its global scale, resources and operational expertise to help grow Salas O’Brien. “The current market environment has clearly demonstrated the critical need for resilient, differentiated, high-quality AEC solutions, and we look forward to helping accelerate the growth of this exceptional leader in this sector,” Shary Moalemzadeh, senior managing director, and Evan Middleton, a managing director, at Blackstone said in a statement.

The bigger picture

PE Hub also interviewed Greg Fresh, a managing director at Chartwell, a financial advisory firm that has advised on some AEC deals, to get more insights into this sector.

What factors are driving PE firms into this sector?

Historically, this sector was overlooked by PE as a mature, low-growth industry with thin margins and lack of assets to collateralize against. However, the resilience of the industry during the last recession and pandemic combined with recent legislation in infrastructure spending and increasing backlogs have changed the narrative. Revenue is growing and profit margins are expanding. Above all, the engineering marketplace remains incredibly fragmented, providing opportunity for multiple arbitrage.

What’s the historical data say as to the extent to which PE firms are investing in this sector?

A little more than a decade ago, approximately 2% of firms were PE backed in the ENR 500. Today, closer to 10% of firms in the ENR 500 are PE backed. Notably, almost a quarter of the top 100 are PE-backed, so investments most certainly skew to the upper end of the market. In a sector that used to be dominated by publicly traded strategic acquirers, perhaps more indicative to reflect the level of activity by PE in the space, north of ¾ of the deals done within the ENR 500 firms in 2023 were acquired by a PE back firm.”

That’s it for today. MK Flynn will be back with more on Monday.

Have a nice weekend,

Obey