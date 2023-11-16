Wastewater treatment firm Cambrian nets $200m from Pennybacker

- Cambrian was founded in 2011 by CEO Matthew Silver
Pennybacker Capital Management has invested $200 million in Cambrian Innovation, a Boston-based wastewater treatment, water reuse and energy recovery-as-a-service company.
The capital infusion will be used for Cambrian’s growth.
On the transaction, Sam Warfield, a managing director and head of infrastructure at Pennybacker, said in a statement, “We are excited to partner with the Cambrian team to offer its customers with a turnkey water and energy solution that provides both economic savings and sustainability benefits. This investment is a great example of Pennybacker’s differentiated infrastructure strategy and the value of the Pennybacker Platform.”
Based in Austin, Pennybacker invests in real estate.