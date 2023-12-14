Waud Capital-backed TeamSnap scoops up youth sports media platform MOJO Sports

TeamSnap is a provider of sports management software and the online community for everything youth sports.

TeamSnap, which is backed by Waud Capital Partners, has acquired MOJO Sports, a Los Angeles-based youth sports media platform. No financial terms were disclosed.

TeamSnap is a provider of sports management software and the online community for everything youth sports.

“Over the past decade, millions of coaches, team managers and administrators have trusted TeamSnap as the gold standard in team management to stay organized through their seasons,” said Andrew Rueff, TeamSnap executive chairman and operating partner at Waud Capital in a statement. “The addition of MOJO’s team and experience to TeamSnap is a significant accelerant in our pace of innovation and growth, catapulting us forward in delivering the leading ecosystem for all things youth sports.”

The sellers of MOJO were advised by Gunderson Dettmer for legal counsel and Whisper Advisors for investment banking services. Kirkland & Ellis provided legal counsel, and GP Bullhound and ThoughtSource provided advisory services for TeamSnap.

MOJO’s backers included Alpha Edison Ventures, Elysian Park Ventures, W.I.S.E. Ventures, MLB and Liontree.

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital invests in healthcare and software & technology. The private equity firm targets the middle market.