Waud Capital inks partnership with healthcare exec Jakubcanin

Waud Capital has teamed up with healthcare executive Steve Jakubcanin to invest in the homecare and post-acute services market. Waud Capital is anticipating investing over $100 million in this initiative.

Most recently, Jakubcanin served as CEO of Cornerstone Healthcare Group, guiding the company through its recent sale to ScionHealth. Prior to Cornerstone, Jakubcanin held senior leadership roles at AccentCare and Kindred Healthcare, two providers of home care and post-acute care services.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Steve,” said Kyle Lattner, a principal of Waud Capital, in a statement. “He has created value throughout his career and brings deep experience operating and scaling organizations across a variety of post-acute care settings and service offerings. Both the volume and scope of healthcare services being provided in a patient’s place of residence are growing rapidly. In partnership with Steve, we believe there is an opportunity to build a market leading organization focused on delivering high quality care, in the most convenient setting for patients, while also lowering the total cost of care for payors.”

Chicago-based Waud Capital Partners has total capital commitments of approximately $4 billion since its founding in 1993. WCP targets the healthcare services and software/technology sectors.