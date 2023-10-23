Waud Capital inks partnership with healthcare exec Staley

Waud Capital anticipates investing over $100 million of equity capital to support the initiative.

Waud Capital Partners has sealed a partnership with healthcare executive Brad Staley focused on investing in the medical supply and device services market. Waud Capital anticipates investing over $100 million of equity capital to support the initiative.

Most recently, Staley served as CEO of Advancing Eyecare. Prior to Advancing Eyecare, Staley held senior leadership positions with United Scope, Performance Optics, and Essilor.

“We are incredibly excited to announce our partnership with Brad,” said Mike Lehman, vice president at Waud Capital in a statement. “He has driven successful outcomes throughout his career and brings deep industry expertise and relationships that will be invaluable during our partnership. The healthcare supply chain remains highly fragmented with significant opportunities across a variety of sub-sectors to deliver value-add solutions that ultimately empower providers to deliver better patient outcomes at lower costs.”

Based in Chicago, Waud Capital Partners has $4.6 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2022.