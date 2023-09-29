Wavecrest Growth Partners leads C$100m financing of Cardata

Cardata provides cost-effective and accurate ways to reimburse drivers for using their personal vehicles for work

Cardata, a Toronto-based vehicle reimbursement software provider for businesses whose employees use their cars for work, has secured C$100 million in growth financing.

The investment was led by Wavecrest Growth Partners, with participation from MassMutual Ventures.

Cardata provides cost-effective and accurate ways to reimburse drivers for using their personal vehicles for work, with IRS-compliant programs like fixed and variable rate and tax free car allowance. The company reports tripling its annual recurring revenue over the past three years, growing by more than 200 percent in aggregate.

The investment’s proceeds will be used accelerate Cardata’s market coverage and innovation in both its core systems and new products.

Spruce Grove Capital acquired Cardata in February 2021, with Spruce managing partners Michael Levine and Sheret Ross becoming the company’s co-CEOs.

“Companies are turning to more efficient vehicle programs to deliver benefits and savings to their employees,” Ross said in a statement. “As Cardata has helped tens of thousands of drivers get reimbursed for using their personal car for work, we aim to unlock more value for our users and expand our market coverage. This strategic investment from Wavecrest and MassMutual will accelerate the pace of our product innovation and help us continue to deliver a superior experience, along with new products, for our users.”

Based in Boston, Wavecrest is a growth equity firm that invests in B2B software and technology-enabled services companies in North America and Western Europe.

MassMutual Ventures is a multi-stage global venture capital firm with teams in Boston, Singapore and London.

Raymond James & Associates served as exclusive financial advisor to Cardata in connection with the deal. Stikeman Elliott acted as legal advisors to Cardata, while Goodwin Procter and Cassels served as advisors to the new investors.