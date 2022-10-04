Waypoint and Gearbox-led investor group buys payroll and HR software provider Greenshades

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Greenshades is a provider of payroll, payroll tax, and human capital management information and software solutions.

SFW Capital Partners has sold Greenshades Software to a group led by Waypoint Capital and Gearbox Capital. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Jacksonville, Florida, Greenshades is a provider of payroll, payroll tax, and human capital management information and software solutions. As part of the transaction, SFW retained a minority stake in Greenshades.

Greenshades was founded in 2002. The company’s customers include more than 3,700 mid-sized businesses that employ approximately four million people across the United States.

“During our ownership, Greenshades evolved significantly and developed a modern, compliance-centric mid-market payroll solution and meaningfully transformed its product offering,” said Roger Freeman, a partner at SFW, in a statement. “We are pleased with the performance of the business, and are grateful for the opportunity to have worked with David and his team to support Greenshades through a period of rapid development and growth.”

SFW Capital Partners invests in the industrial and life sciences technology sector.