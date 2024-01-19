WCAS acquires fintech firm EquiLend

No financial terms were disclosed for the deal; however, WCAS is investing an additional $200 million to support EquiLend's growth initiatives and acquisitions.

WCAS was advised by Citi and Kirkland & Ellis, and EquiLend was advised by Broadhaven and Paul Hastings

Founded in 1979, WCAS targets technology and healthcare

WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe has agreed to acquire a majority stake in EquiLend, a New York City-based fintech firm for the securities finance industry.

No financial terms were disclosed for the deal; however, WCAS is investing an additional $200 million to support EquiLend’s growth initiatives and acquisitions.

On the deal, Sidney Ouyang, a principal at WCAS, said in a statement, “Given WCAS’s experience investing in financial technology over the last 40 years, we have a deep appreciation for EquiLend’s role as an essential market infrastructure provider serving the largest and most sophisticated financial institutions in the world.”

WCAS was advised by Citi and Kirkland & Ellis, and EquiLend was advised by Broadhaven and Paul Hastings.

EquiLend is a provider of trading, post-trade, data & analytics, RegTech, and platform solutions for the securities finance industry.

Founded in 1979, WCAS targets technology and healthcare. WCAS has raised and managed funds totaling over $33 billion of committed capital.