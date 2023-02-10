WCAS invests in software firm ImageTrend

The investment will be used to help accelerate growth, further product innovation and maintain software and customer service.

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe has made an investment in Lakeville, Minnesota-based ImageTrend, a software solutions and services provider in the public safety and healthcare communities.

The investment will be used to help accelerate growth, further product innovation, and maintain software and customer service.

“WCAS is excited about our investment in ImageTrend, a market leader in the public safety space,” said WCAS General Partner Ryan Harper, in a statement. “We are impressed with the Company’s suite of mission critical software solutions, its deep customer relationships, and the breadth of industry experience from leadership. We are thrilled to support Joe and the existing management team’s vision of building and delivering world-class software and analytics solutions into the public safety and healthcare end markets.”

Baird acted as financial advisor to ImageTrend. Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel and Shea & Co. served as financial advisor to WCAS.

WCAS targets technology and healthcare. WCAS was founded in 1979. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $30 billion of committed capital.