Wellness and fitness franchise Stretch Zone secures investment from Princeton Equity Group

Princeton Equity Group has made an investment in Stretch Zone, a provider of practitioner-assisted stretch therapy services. No financial terms were disclosed.

Stretch Zone CEO Tony Zaccario and his team will remain in their current roles.

“We are very excited to partner with this talented management team to help foster the growth of Stretch Zone,” said Jim Waskovich, co-founder and managing partner of Princeton Equity Group, in a statement. “Stretch Zone has expanded rapidly and instilled a phenomenal culture throughout its franchisee base. The growth speaks to the leadership of Tony and Jorden and the incredible team that they have with them at Stretch Zone. We’re looking forward to this next chapter of the company’s trajectory, preserving its core values and continuing to drive positive change for its client base.”

Stretch Zone was founded by Jorden Gold in 2004. Stretch Zone opened its first corporate location in 2015 and then its first franchise location in 2017.

Stretch Zone opened its 200th location in 2022 and surpassed 250 locations in early 2023.

Boxwood Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to Stretch Zone. Holland & Knight LLP served as Stretch Zone’s legal counsel while Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP and DLA Piper LLP served as legal counsel to Princeton Equity Group.

Princeton Equity Group invests in the franchisor and multi-unit industry.