Wellness restaurant brand True Food Kitchen inks more than $100m

True Food Kitchen, a wellness restaurant brand, has raised more than $100 million in funding. The investors were HumanCo, MannaTree and Centerbridge Partners.

True Food Kitchen was founded in 2008 by Dr. Andrew Weil.

“This investment enables us to truly broaden our mission to help well-being through more accessible, real food,” said Christine Barone, CEO of True Food Kitchen, in a statement. “This capital will unlock a tremendous amount of potential for our future, allowing us to expand our footprint, launch smaller formats, and ultimately allow more people across the country to experience great tasting food that is truly good for you.”

HumanCo and Manna Tree join other True Food investors including Centerbridge Partners, Oprah Winfrey, Lion Capital, Dr. Andrew Weil and Howard Schultz.

Bank of America Securities advised True Food Kitchen on the transaction.

Founded in Phoenix,True Food Kitchen has 42 locations in 17 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.

Centerbridge Partners was founded in 2005 and, as of June 30, 2022, has approximately $34 billion in capital under management with offices in New York and London.

Lion Capital is a consumer-focused investor. The firm’s principals have led the investment of over $9.9 billion in more than 51 businesses and more than 186 consumer brands across North America and Europe.