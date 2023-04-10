Wellspring-backed Pentec Health appoints Deans as new CEO

Glen Mills, Pennsylvania-based Pentec Health is a provider of renal nutrition therapy and and in-home clinical services.

Pentec Health Inc, which is backed by Wellspring Capital Management, has named Matthew Deans as president and CEO. His appointment is effective April 10, 2023.

Glen Mills, Pennsylvania-based Pentec Health is a provider of renal nutrition therapy and and in-home clinical services.

Deans is succeeding Paul Mastrapa, who will remain as Pentec Health’s executive board chairman.

Deans has served as Pentec Health’s chief strategy officer since January 2022.

“I’m extremely enthusiastic about taking on this role at this moment in Pentec’s history,” said Deans, in a statement. “Pentec’s combination of empathy, superior technical expertise, and close collaboration with patients, caregivers, and healthcare professionals deliver the personalized solutions and long-term successful relationships every patient deserves. Our services are growing in both volume and complexity, and our company has the unique combination of dedicated people and technical capabilities to meet those needs. Our team has articulated a clear and compelling vision for our future, and I’m honored and excited to lead us there.”

Before joining Pentec, Deans was senior vice president of business development for Option Care Health. In 2015, Deans was part of the management team that led the sale and carve-out of Walgreens Infusion Services to Madison Dearborn Partners, as well as completing a merger with BioScrip in 2019 to form Option Care Health.

Based in New York, Wellspring Capital invests in the middle market. The firm was founded in 1995.