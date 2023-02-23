West Lane and Wheel Capital acquire Epicurean Catering

In conjunction with the deal, David Friedman has been named CEO of Epicurean.

West Lane Capital Partners and Wheel Capital Partners have acquired Las Vegas-based Epicurean Catering, a provider of catered foods to hotels, event spaces, stadiums and other venues. No financial terms were disclosed.

In conjunction with the deal, David Friedman has been named CEO of Epicurean.

“We are excited to partner with Epicurean and support its talented team in achieving their growth objectives,” said Nick Sternberg, West Lane’s managing partner, in a statement. “This investment is a testament to our confidence in the Company’s ability to deliver exceptional value to its clients and capitalize on growth opportunities in the market.”

Based in Los Angeles, West Lane invests in lower middle-market companies. West Lane targets consumer, food and beverage, logistics, broader manufacturing and the financial and business services sectors.

Based in Las Vegas, Wheel Capital Partners backs small businesses.