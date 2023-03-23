Westcap invests in third-party logistics provider 18 Wheels Holdings

Westcap made the investment through Westcap MBO III Investment LP

Westcap Management has invested in 18 Wheels Holdings, a Burnaby, British Columbia-based third-party logistics provider that offers warehousing, transportation, co-packing and reverse logistics services. No financial details of the transaction were disclosed.

Founded in 1989, 18 Wheels today has a warehouse footprint that include locations in Calgary, Toronto and the Northwest United States. The partnership with Westcap will give the company the ability to continue to expand nationally and across North America, according to a statement by 18 Wheels COO Michael Kotendzhi.

“As trends in outsourcing, inventory management, and e-commerce continue to evolve, the North American 3PL market is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years,” said Grant Kook, president and CEO of the general partner for MBO III. “We are excited to be partnering with the experienced management team at 18 Wheels as we look to capitalize on these favorable market trends.”

Based in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Westcap is a private equity and venture capital fund manager that has to date completed transactions with an aggregate value of more than C$1 billion.