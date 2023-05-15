WestCap leads $100m round for proptech startup Avenue One

The other investor was MetLife Investment Management.

New York-based Avenue One, a property technology service platform and marketplace for institutional owners, buyers and sellers of residential homes, has secured $100 million in funding.

WestCap led the round with participation from MetLife Investment Management.

The new funding will be used to enhance the company’s technology and data platform, expand its local partner network, and support the growth of its institutional marketplace.

In just over two years, Avenue One has expanded its operational footprint to 21 U.S. markets and has onboarded billions of dollars for investors.

“Since our initial investment in 2020, Avenue One has scaled substantially, developing infrastructure that enables investors to efficiently access and manage a historically manual asset class,” said Josh Dart, a principal at WestCap, in a statement. “By prioritizing local partnerships, Avenue One has access to unique market insights, which has further differentiated their platform within the industry.”

Based in San Francisco, WestCap was founded in 1997.