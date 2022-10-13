WestRiver funds spatial computing firm Talespin

This deal also includes Talespin's acquisition of Singularity Group's pioneer adaptive learning platform.

Los Angeles-based Talespin, a spatial computing company focused on workforce knowledge transfer and skills mobility, has secured funding from the WestRiver Group. No financial terms were disclosed.

This deal also includes Talespin’s acquisition of Singularity Group’s pioneer adaptive learning platform.

Talespin’s investors include SEEK Investments, Cornerstone, Allomer Capital, WestRiver Group, Pearson Ventures, Accenture Ventures, Go1, Sony Innovation Fund, and HTC.

The new funding deal will see WRG Founder and CEO Erik Anderson join Talespin’s board of directors.

“WestRiver Group is proud to invest in this latest stage of growth for Talespin,” said Anderson in a statement. “This social impact-driven innovation is the exact type of investment we at WestRiver Group are excited to support.”

Talespin’s new funding and technology investment come as the latest news in a phase of growth for the company, having announced a Series C fundraise in March 2022.

Talespin was founded in 2015.