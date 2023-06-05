WestView invests in software firm Triple Crown

In addition to the funding, Jonathan Hunnicutt and Kevin Twomey, a managing director and principal at WestView, respectively, will join Triple Crown's board of directors.

WestView Capital Partners has made a minority investment in Austin-based Triple Crown Consulting, a provider of engineering talent for semiconductor hardware, embedded systems, and software. No financial terms were disclosed.

In addition to the funding, Jonathan Hunnicutt and Kevin Twomey, a managing director and principal at WestView, respectively, will join Triple Crown’s board of directors.

“Dave, Sab, and the entire Triple Crown leadership team have built an exceptional business that has become a clear market leader by strategically focusing on the semiconductor and silicon engineering market, where there is extremely strong demand for the type of highly-skilled talent that the company specializes in. We look forward to leveraging our experience to support and further enable their continued growth,” said Hunnicutt in a statement.

WestView was represented by Latham & Watkins LLP while Triple Crown was represented by DLA Piper LLP.

Triple Crown was founded in 2004 by David Smith, Sabatino Guerriero, and Padma Sunkara.

Based in Boston, WestView is focused on middle market growth companies. The private equty firm manages $2.7 billion in capital across five funds.