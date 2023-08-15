White Wolf-backed CEIS snaps up power plant consultant IEM

CEIS is a provider of services to the critical energy infrastructure sector.

IEM marks the third acquisition made under the CEIS platform, following the acquisitions of Clover Leaf Solutions and Rayne Staffing

White Wolf invests in North American middle market companies

Critical Energy Infrastructure Services, LLC, which is backed by White Wolf Capital, has acquired Minnesota-based IEM Energy Consultants, a provider of operations & maintenance consulting services for power generation clients and power plant operators. No financial terms were disclosed.

IEM marks the third acquisition made under the CEIS platform, following the acquisitions of Clover Leaf Solutions and Rayne Staffing.

On the deal, Elie P. Azar, CEO of White Wolf, said in a statement, “We are excited to begin our partnership with the IEM team and expand CEIS’s offerings in operations and maintenance services for leading plant operators nationally. The CEIS platform has quickly grown into a full-service partner for our clients and is increasingly viewed as the partner of choice for founders in the critical energy infrastructure sector.”

