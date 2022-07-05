White Wolf-backed DCCM buys engineering and architecture firm RQAW

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services.

White Wolf invests in middle-market companies

DCCM, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, has acquired Fishers, Indiana-based RQAW, an engineering and architecture firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

RQAW CEO Troy Woodruff will remain in his role.

On the transaction, Woodruff said in a statement: “RQAW’s mission is to deliver infrastructure and building solutions that propel communities forward. This strategic partnership with DCCM will enable us to complete the build-out of our vision to deliver our services across the United States. We are thrilled to be joining the DCCM family.”

RQAW serves various markets such as state and local government entities, K-12 and higher educational institutions, military sectors, commercial, and healthcare.

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011. The firm is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in middle-market companies. Preferred industries include manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense, government services, and infrastructure services.