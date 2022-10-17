White Wolf-backed DCCM buys engineering, design and consulting firm MDG

Based in Houston, DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services.

Keri Matthews will continue as CEO of MDG, along with Rob Matthews III, PE, who will continue as president

MDG was founded in 2005

White Wolf backs middle market companies located in North America

DCCM, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital, has acquired St. Johns County, Florida-based Matthews Design Group, a civil engineering, roadway design, land development, landscape architecture, and consulting firm. No financial terms were disclosed.

Based in Houston, DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services.

Keri Matthews will continue as CEO of MDG, along with Rob Matthews III, PE, who will continue as president.

Elie Azar, a managing director of White Wolf, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with Keri, Rob, and the entire Matthews Design Group team in their continued growth. This strategic partnership expands not only DCCM’s depth of services but also its footprint into our home state of Florida.”

MDG was founded in 2005.

Formed in late 2011, White Wolf backs middle-market companies located in North America.