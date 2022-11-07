White Wolf-backed DCCM buys Urban Engineering and Urban Civil

The combined organization will continue to operate under the Urban Engineering name, which was established in 1965

DCCM, which is backed by White Wolf, has acquired Texas-based Urban Engineering and Urban Civil, a provider of engineering solutions. No financial terms were disclosed.

DCCM is a Houston-based provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services.

The combined organization will continue to operate under the Urban Engineering name, which was established in 1965. In making this acquisition, DCCM is expanding its existing partnership with industry veterans Chip Urban and Jim Urban, who will continue in their current leadership roles.

Elie P. Azar, a managing director of White Wolf, said in a statement, “it’s with great enthusiasm that we add Urban Engineering and Urban Civil to the DCCM family of companies. We are excited to further expand DCCM’s reach in the State of Texas and look forward to partnering with the entire Urban team in their continued growth.”

White Wolf began operations in late 2011 and is focused on making direct and indirect investments in leading North American middle market companies.

White Wolf seeks private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies with $20 million to $200 million in revenues and up to $20 million in EBITDA.