White Wolf-backed NSC Technologies acquires Shipyard Staffing

Based in Portsmouth, Virginia, NSC Technologies is a provider of staffing solutions servicing the global marine, energy, commercial and industrial marketplace.

White Wolf Capital recapitalized NSC in November 2016

Founded in 2011, White Wolf invests in North American middle-market companies

NSC Technologies, a portfolio company of White Wolf Capital Group, has acquired Shipyard Staffing, a Virginia-based provider of staffing solutions for the shipyard and marine infrastructure industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

On the deal, Andres Gutierrez, a managing director at White Wolf, said in a statement, “We are excited about what the future will bring as a result of this new partnership. Shipyard Staffing’s expertise and commitment to the Marine staffing industry align well with NSC and we are honored to have them join the platform.”

