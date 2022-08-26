White Wolf Private Credit backs Montera’s NMR launch

NMR is initially comprised of two restoration and mitigation businesses: Advanced and ProFire.

White Wolf Private Credit provided financing to back Montera Investment Group’s formation of National Mitigation & Restoration. NMR is initially comprised of two restoration and mitigation businesses: Advanced and ProFire. No financial terms were disclosed.

White Wolf’s financing package consisted of a senior secured term loan, a preferred equity investment and common equity co-investment.

Headquartered in Miami, NMR is a provider of mitigation and restoration services to residential and commercial customers.

Kareem Mahmoud, CEO of Montera Investment Group, said in a statement, “We are thrilled to partner with White Wolf and our operators to build a platform in this dynamic industry. White Wolf’s deep financial and strategic resources will enable us to accelerate NMR’s growth trajectory, expand service capabilities and strengthen market leadership, allowing us to better provide exceptional service to our customers. We look forward to working together.”

Founded in 1994 and based in Cartersville, Georgia, ProFire is a restoration, mitigation and contents pack-outs provider with an expansive operating reach across the densely populated Metro Atlanta, Eastern Alabama and Chattanooga markets.

Founded in 2014 and based in Coral Springs, Florida, Advanced provides a full suite of water and mold mitigation, and restoration services to residential customers across Broward, Miami Dade and Palm Beach counties.

Montera considers majority recapitalization opportunities in lower middle market companies with less than $10 million of EBITDA.

White Wolf Capital is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and backs middle market companies located in North America.