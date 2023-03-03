Whitehorse Liquidity Partners grows team to 150 professionals

Among the promotions are Chris Englert as chief technology officer and Jennifer McGoey as chief compliance officer

Englert joined Whitehorse in 2021, while McGoey came onboard in 2020

Whitehorse has raised more than $12 billion in commitments and has deployed over $17 billion across nearly 200 transactions

Whitehorse Liquidity Partners, a Toronto-based provider of structured liquidity solutions to the alternative asset class, said it has grown the firm to more than 150 professionals.

The milestone comes alongside 22 internal promotions, effective January 1, 2023, and an expanded leadership team, including the additions of Chris Englert as chief technology officer, and Jennifer McGoey as chief compliance officer.

Englert joined Whitehorse in 2021, while McGoey came onboard in 2020.

“We continue to focus on scaling our firm as we deploy our innovative offerings to the market and meet the demand from our investors and partners. Our ability to deliver for our investors is fundamentally linked to the people we hire, develop and invest in, and that’s why we celebrate these major milestones in the growth of our firm and our people,” said Yann Robard, managing partner of Whitehorse, in a statement. “We are grateful for the efforts, dedication and passion of the Whitehorse team and appreciative of the ways in which they embody our core values of partnership, integrity and performance.”

Other promotions included Brittany Clarke and Laura Carrigan to senior principal, Tim Donovan to vice president and Haris Latif to director.

Founded in 2015, Whitehorse has raised more than $12 billion in commitments and has deployed over $17 billion across nearly 200 transactions.