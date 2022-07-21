Willis & Smith and First Capital acquire manufacturer J&E

Michael F. Hansen serves as CEO of J&E

Willis & Smith Capital and First Capital Partners have acquired Plymouth, Minnesota-based J&E, a provider of precision fabrication and machining services. No financial terms were disclosed.

J&E operates six facilities throughout Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Mexico. It was founded in 1972. For the past 26 years, J&E has been led by current CEO Michael F. Hansen.

“We view J&E as a world-class manufacturing organization, and together with the capabilities of our portfolio company R&B Grinding, LLC, the increased capacity and scale now available to our collective clients couldn’t have been timelier,” said Eric Willis and Terrence Smith, co-founders of Willis & Smith Capital, in a statement.

Fredrickson & Byron, P.A. provided legal advice to J&E while Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren s.c. provided legal advice to Willis & Smith Capital.

