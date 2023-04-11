WILsquare Capital-backed OuterBox acquires digital agency Trinity Insight

Trinity was founded in 2006

Based in St. Louis, WILsquare Capital is focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern US

OuterBox, a portfolio company of WILsquare Capital, has acquired Pennsylvania and Minnesota-based Trinity Insight, a digital agency. No financial terms were disclosed.

OuterBox is a Ohio-based digital marketing agency.

“We are extremely pleased to welcome Craig Smith and the entire Trinity team to the OuterBox platform,” said Andrew Scharf, director at WILsquare Capital, in a statement. “We see great opportunities ahead for the combined business and look forward to OuterBox’s continued evolution as a trusted partner to brands’ digital strategies.”

