WILsquare Capital-backed OuterBox acquires digital agency Trinity Insight

OuterBox, a portfolio company of WILsquare Capital, has acquired Pennsylvania and Minnesota-based Trinity Insight, a digital agency. No financial terms were disclosed.
OuterBox is a Ohio-based digital marketing agency.
“We are extremely pleased to welcome Craig Smith and the entire Trinity team to the OuterBox platform,” said Andrew Scharf, director at WILsquare Capital, in a statement. “We see great opportunities ahead for the combined business and look forward to OuterBox’s continued evolution as a trusted partner to brands’ digital strategies.”
Trinity was founded in 2006.
Based in St. Louis, WILsquare Capital is focused on acquiring and growing lower-middle market businesses in the Midwest and Southern U.S.