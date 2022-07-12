Wind Point-backed CTSI acquires fire alarm company Firecom

Firecom represents the tenth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020.

Corbett Technology Solutions Inc, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired New York City-based Firecom, a fire alarm company. No financial terms were disclosed.

Firecom was formed in 1963. Throughout its history, Firecom supports some of the most prestigious real estate locations and high-rise buildings in the world.

“We are very pleased to add Firecom and their best-in-class customer service to the CTSI family,” said Joe Oliveri, president and CEO of CTSI, in a statement. “Firecom is a fantastic addition to our Fire Business Unit, enhancing our ability to service large and complex fire alarm and life safety systems, while enabling Firecom existing customers to take advantage of our world-class central station, security, audiovisual, cybersecurity, and other low voltage solutions.”

Firecom represents the tenth acquisition for CTSI since partnering with Wind Point in June of 2020.

CTSI is a global systems integrator of fire, security, critical communications, collaboration, IT, and audiovisual solutions for enterprise, government, healthcare, and education customers.

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses middle-market companies in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.