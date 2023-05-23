Wind Point-backed FreshEdge buys fine produce distributor Panama Banana

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market

The firm has approximately $5 billion in assets under management

Wind Point targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors

FreshEdge, which is backed by Wind Point Partners, has acquired Chicago-based Panama Banana, a wholesaler and distributor of fine produce. No financial terms were disclosed.

Joe Lawler, a managing director with Wind Point Partners, said in a statement, “Continuing to expand FreshEdge’s service offerings within our core footprint is critical to our value creation plan. The addition of Panama’s capacity and capabilities is exciting for our combined customers and employees. We look forward to continuing to support the M&A effort alongside management.”

FreshEdge is an Indianapolis-based distributor of fresh foods. Wind Point Partners acquired FreshEdge in October 2022 in partnership with CEO Steve Grinstead and President and COO Greg Corsaro.

