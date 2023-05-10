Wind Point-backed Voyant Beauty acquires packaging firm Jade Road

The transaction marks the fourth acquisition for Voyant under Wind Point’s ownership

Kirkland and Ellis provided legal counsel to Voyant and KPMG provided transaction advisory services

Wind Point targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors

Voyant Beauty, a portfolio company of Wind Point Partners, has acquired Jade Road Design and Sourcing, a supply chain solutions provider for the fragrance packaging industry. No financial terms were disclosed.

Headquartered outside Chicago, Voyant is a personal care product company.

The transaction marks the fourth acquisition for Voyant under Wind Point’s ownership.

Jade Road was founded in 2011.

On the deal, David Stott, managing director at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Adding complementary supply chain capabilities through M&A has been a key pillar of the Voyant value creation plan. The acquisition of Jade Road is closely aligned with this strategy, and we look forward to supporting the growth of the combined businesses.”

Kirkland and Ellis provided legal counsel to Voyant and KPMG provided transaction advisory services.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. The private equity firm has $5 billion in assets under management.