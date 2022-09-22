Wind Point buys fueling solutions D&H

In conjunction with the deal. Steve Hochhauser, a Wind Point Executive Advisor Partner will serve as board chair of D&H.

Wind Point Partners has acquired Houston-based D&H, a provider of testing, inspection, repair and installation services for fueling stations and electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the U.S. No financial terms were disclosed.

D&H was formed in 2015 by long-time industry executive and current D&H CEO Bo Sasnett, who initiated the merger of two predecessor companies. Under Sasnett’s leadership, D&H evolved into one of the nation’s leading fuel and EV infrastructure solutions providers.

Konrad Salaber, managing director at Wind Point, said in a statement, “Bo and the D&H team have built a tremendous franchise that is known for its service-first orientation among the industry’s leading fueling and EV station operators. D&H and Wind Point have developed a robust growth plan focused on rapidly expanding the Company’s team of technicians and pursuing strategic M&A in a highly fragmented market. We believe this joint vision will further solidify D&H as the industry’s service partner of choice with the nation’s leading fueling and EV station operators.”

In conjunction with the deal. Steve Hochhauser, a Wind Point Executive Advisor Partner will serve as board chair of D&H. He is the former CEO of Johns Manville, board chair at Smart Care and a director at Terminix. Also joining the Board are Wind Point EAP’s Mark Holden and Victor Swint, who have extensive experience in the chemical, petroleum and fueling industries. In addition, Henry Lees-Buckley, CEO of Smart Care, and Phil Emma, former COO of CSC ServiceWorks, will also be joining.

Financing for the transaction was provided by Churchill Asset Management, BMO and Yukon Partners. Kirkland & Ellis and Reed Smith served as legal counsel to Wind Point and KPMG provided transaction advisory services. Harris Williams advised D&H in connection with the transaction.

D&H has 16 branch offices and 570+ employees. D&H United also provides compliance testing for tanks and lines in 25 states through its Valley Tank Testing subsidiary.

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners has approximately $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.