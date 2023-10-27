Wind Point buys manufacturer Central Moloney

Winston & Strawn LLP served as legal counsel to Wind Point and KPMG LLP provided transaction advisory services in connection with the transaction.

Wind Point Partners has acquired Central Moloney, a Pine Bluff, Arizona-based maker of critical infrastructure products for the U.S. electrical grid. No financial terms were disclosed.

CEO Chris Hart leads Central Moloney, which has five facilities in Arkansas and a sixth in Panama City Beach.

On the deal, Isaiah Sullivan, a vice president with Wind Point, said in a statement, “CMI is a leading platform with a significant opportunity in the distribution transformer market. Chris and the CMI management team have built a respected brand and a rapidly growing business, placing them at an exciting inflection point within the electrical equipment industry.”

Based in Chicago, Wind Point Partners invests in the middle market. Wind Point targets investments in the business services, consumer products and industrial products industries. The firm has approximately $6 billion in assets under management.