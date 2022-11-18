Wind Point buys security solutions provider Enerva Systems

Enerva CEO Addi Aloya and Chief Financial Officer Aaron Wray will remain with the company and retain a “meaningful” ownership stake alongside Wind Point

Wind Point Partners has acquired Coconut Creek, Florida-based Envera Systems LLC, a provider of automated and software-enabled security, visitor management, access control and remote video monitoring solutions for community associations.

The sellers include Tinicum. No financial terms were disclosed.

Enerva CEO Addi Aloya and Chief Financial Officer Aaron Wray will remain with the company and retain a “meaningful” ownership stake alongside Wind Point.

On the deal, Aloya said in a statement, “We are delighted to partner with Wind Point as we embark on our next stage of growth. Wind Point has a long history of supporting businesses as they scale into market leading platforms. We are excited to continue to grow Envera, both within existing and new geographies, while maintaining customer service as our core focus.”

Bob Chauvin, a Wind Point executive advisor partner, advised Wind Point on the transaction and will join Envera as board chair. Also joining the board is Joe Oliveri, a former vice president of Tyco Integrated Security, who is currently president and CEO of Pavion.

Reed Smith LLP served as legal counsel to Wind Point. Stifel and Barnes Associates served as financial advisors while Goodwin Proctor LLP served as legal counsel to Envera.

Enerva was founded in 2007.

Wind Point Partners has about $5 billion in assets under management. Wind Point targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors.

Tinicum is a family investment office.