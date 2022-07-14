WindRose buys Ganse Apothecary

WindRose recapitalized Terrapin Pharmacy in December 2021

Based in New York City, WindRose invests in the healthcare sector

WindRose Health Investors has acquired Ganse Apothecary. a Lancaster, Pennsylvania-based long-term care and specialty pharmacy. No financial terms were disclosed.

WindRose is merging Ganse with portfolio company Terrapin Pharmacy, a Maryland-based specialized pharmacy.

The merger significantly expands the footprint of both businesses and positions the combined organization for growth in existing and new markets.

“We are thrilled for the future of the combined business and are excited to partner with such a well-respected provider as Ganse,” said Mark Peterson, executive chairman of Terrapin’s board of directors, in a statement. “Ganse’s long history of providing high quality, value-added pharmacy services to this population aligns perfectly with Terrapin and our core mission.”

Provident Healthcare Partners acted as financial advisor to Ganse. Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to WindRose, and Troutman Pepper acted as legal advisor to Ganse.

