WindRose snaps up care delivery platform CardioOne

WindRose is providing up to $100 million of additional capital to support CardioOne's ongoing growth.

WindRose Health Investors has acquired New York City-based CardioOne, a cardiology-focused care delivery enablement company.

WindRose partnered with CardioOne’s executive team to acquire the business and to provide up to $100 million of additional capital to support the company’s ongoing growth.

“CardioOne’s unique, physician-aligned model meets the market where it is and positions the company to take advantage of the growing desire among cardiologists to maintain their independence,” said Oliver Moses, managing partner with WindRose in a statement. “We believe CardioOne delivers a compelling tech-enabled offering to the independent cardiology market and has significant growth potential as the company builds upon its momentum in 2023.”

McDermott Will & Emery LLP and Bass, Berry & Sims PLC acted as legal advisors to WindRose and Kastner Gravelle LLP acted as legal advisor to CardioOne.

CardioOne launched in 2023.

WindRose invests in the healthcare services industry. Based in New York City, WindRose manages over $2.6 billion.