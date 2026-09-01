Women in PE 2020: where are they now?
Affiliate title Buyouts checked back with some members of our inaugural list of Women in PE to see how their careers are evolving and ask what their advice would be for the next generation of leaders.
Affiliate title Buyouts checked back with some members of our inaugural list of Women in PE to see how their careers are evolving and ask what their advice would be for the next generation of leaders.
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