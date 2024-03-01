Women in PE, Class of 2024; plus Thoma Bravo ups offer for Everbridge

Good morning dealmakers, thank goodness it’s Friday.

We are kicking off this Women’s History Month by looking at the work done by female private equity professionals. As our norm, we have a series of stories for the Women in PE, Class of 2024. I have more on this below.

Thoma Bravo increased its take-private offer for Everbridge.

seven PE backed deals in restoration services.

Amended terms

Thoma Bravo has amended the terms of its previously announced offer to take Everbridge, a Burlington, Massachusetts-based enterprise software firm, private.

The private equity firm has increased its offer to $35.00 per share in cash, up from $6.40 per share. The amended terms will value the company at $1.8 billion, up from $1.5 billion on the previous terms.

Everbridge was founded in the aftermath of 9/11 with the mission of helping to keep people safe and organizations running amid critical situations, according to the deal announcement. Its products encompass mass notification, IT incident management, travel risk management, physical security information management, population alerting and risk intelligence.

Customers include multinational enterprises across industries such as financial services, manufacturing, retail, transportation, energy and gas, and education, as well as national, state, and local government bodies and US Federal agencies.

The transaction is expected to close in the second calendar quarter of 2024.

Women in PE, Class of 2024

This month is Women’s History Month, during which will be highlighting Women in PE from the Class of 2024. I will debut with Beth Lesniak, a managing director at Norwest Equity Partners.

Lesniak has had an interest in finance and investing since childhood, when she recalls scanning through the stock pages in the newspaper, she told PE Hub’s MK Flynn.

“I grew up outside of Chicago in a middle-class setting with absolutely no one in the financial world in my family,” she recalls. “There was no career awareness or ‘on-ramp’ waiting to be handed to me.”

Today, she’s enjoying a more sophisticated version of the process as a managing director at Norwest Equity Partners, which she joined in 2019.

The most senior ranking female investor at NEP, Lesniak has had many achievements on the dealmaking front. She co-led the investment in Red Monkey Foods (a provider of organic spices and seasonings). She led the dividend recap of Marco, “returning all the firm’s initial investment plus incremental return.” And she led the exit of Bix Produce Company, which was acquired by Sysco in 2023.

Lesniak currently sits on the boards of Marco and Red Monkey, and previously served on the board of Bix.

As good as new

Private equity firms see many opportunities in restoration services. Businesses in the category repair or restore properties that have been damaged due to factors such as a fire or natural disaster, writes my colleague Rafael Canton.

Orangewood Partners is one of the firms picking up opportunities in the restoration space. The firm acquired a control equity investment in Servpro West Coast DRT, an Encino, California-headquartered provider of property cleaning, restoration and reconstruction services.

Alan Goldfarb, founder and managing partner at the firm highlighted to PE Hub in January three reasons why the category was attractive to Orangewood. First, it has good long-term tailwinds and is recession resistant. Second, the market is fragmented but worth $40-plus billion – the five largest brands represent less than 20 percent of the overall market. Finally, it has attractive cashflow characteristics.

Rafael rounded these seven recent deals and here is one example:

Last month, Boston-based Summit Partners made a growth investment in commercial and residential services provider Insurcomm. Headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Insurcomm was founded in 1996 by Neil Robbins.

“Against the backdrop of a highly fragmented restoration market with secular tailwinds, Insurcomm has developed an impressive delivery model that has helped the company to grow rapidly and profitably,” Matt Hamilton, a managing director at Summit Partners, said in a statement.

