Workforce analytics provider Sapience Analytics grabs investment from Kayne Anderson Growth Capital

Based in Los Angeles, Kayne Anderson Growth Capital is the growth capital strategy of Kayne Anderson

Kayne Anderson invests in the middle market

Kayne Anderson Growth Capital has made an investment in Sapience Analytics, a McKinney, Texas-based workforce analytics provider. No financial terms were disclosed.

“Sapience Analytics is the clear leader in the rapidly growing people analytics market,” said Leon Chen, managing partner at Kayne Anderson Growth Capital in a statement.”The modern and differentiated SaaS platform, demonstrated transformative value, impressive set of marquee enterprise accounts, and strong leadership team underpin Sapience Analytics’ front-runner position.”

Sapience was founded in 2009.

