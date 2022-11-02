Wynnchurch-backed Appvion buys Nekoosa Coated Products

Paul Charapata serves as CEO of Nekoosa

Wynnchurch invests in middle market

Wynnchurch has $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management

Appvion, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, has acquired Wisconsin-based Nekoosa Coated Products, a provider of specialty engineered materials for the graphics and commercial print markets in North America and Europe. No financial terms were disclosed.

Appleton, Wisconsin-based Appvion is a provider of coating solutions.

Greg Gleason, a managing partner at Wynnchurch, said in a statement, ​“We are excited to add Nekoosa to the platform as we create an engineered coating specialist with market leading products, scale and diversification across customers and end-markets. We look forward to supporting management’s growth plans as we continue to expand the platform.”

