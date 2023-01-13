Wynnchurch-backed Eastern Metal Supply taps Swedick as CEO

As part of the transition, Greg Weekes, co-founder and president of EMS, will remain active in the company and on its board of directors.

Eastern Metal Supply, a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital, has named Mike Swedick as CEO. As part of the transition, Greg Weekes, co-founder and president of EMS, will remain active in the company and on its board of directors.

Lake Worth, Florida-based ESM is a provider of aluminum products.

Swedick spent the last ten years at Fortiline Waterworks, where he most recently served as president and CEO. He also spent nearly 20 years in leadership positions at Advanced Drainage Systems.

“We are excited for Mike to bring this same level of strategic leadership and results-driven philosophy to EMS,” said Weekes, in a statement. “We’re confident Mike will guide EMS into its next phase of growth.”

EMS was founded in 1982.

Based in Rosemont, Illinois, Wynnchurch Capital has $5.3 billion of regulatory assets under management.